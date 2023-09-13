Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 386,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $38,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

