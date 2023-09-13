CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 508,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

