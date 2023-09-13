Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

UEC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.49 and a beta of 2.02. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 172.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,856 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

