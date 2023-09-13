Analyzing Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) & Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Galaxy Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Galaxy Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $11.42 billion 0.99 -$899.00 million $3.17 16.62 Galaxy Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A $2.65 2.54

Profitability

Galaxy Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caesars Entertainment. Galaxy Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caesars Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Galaxy Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment 6.03% 5.71% 0.68% Galaxy Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Caesars Entertainment and Galaxy Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50 Galaxy Entertainment Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $66.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Galaxy Entertainment Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination; StarWorld Macau, a five-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula; and City Club casinos. The company also manufactures, sells, and distributes construction materials, including concrete pipes and piles, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, cement, aggregates, and slag; provides property investment, handling, quality assurance, project management, and security services; and imports, exports, trades in, and transports construction materials. In addition, it is involved in quarrying, aircraft holding, and vessel holding activities. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

