Head-To-Head Survey: Demant A/S (WILLF) vs. Its Competitors

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) is one of 156 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Demant A/S to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Demant A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Demant A/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S N/A N/A 1.91 Demant A/S Competitors $904.82 million $17.41 million 54.54

Analyst Recommendations

Demant A/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Demant A/S. Demant A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Demant A/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 Demant A/S Competitors 414 1674 2691 119 2.51

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 67.03%. Given Demant A/S’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Demant A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Demant A/S Competitors -283.81% -191.56% -17.93%

Summary

Demant A/S competitors beat Demant A/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.