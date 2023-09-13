Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.91. 427,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

