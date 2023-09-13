T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.30 and last traded at $106.57. Approximately 242,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,484,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

