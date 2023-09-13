Contrasting Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 10.81% -44.46% 13.39% Sadot Group -0.98% -26.82% -11.05%

Risk and Volatility

Starbucks has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 0 10 12 0 2.55 Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Starbucks and Sadot Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Starbucks currently has a consensus target price of $113.70, indicating a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Starbucks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starbucks is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starbucks and Sadot Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $35.02 billion 3.17 $3.28 billion $3.28 29.54 Sadot Group $529.13 million 0.09 -$7.96 million ($0.18) -5.67

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starbucks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Starbucks beats Sadot Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation has company-operated and licensed stores in North America and internationally. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.