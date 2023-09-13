Contrasting RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) & MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC)

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) and MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RxSight and MRI Interventions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 1 4 0 2.80 MRI Interventions 0 0 0 0 N/A

RxSight presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given RxSight’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RxSight is more favorable than MRI Interventions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight $67.00 million 15.34 -$66.76 million ($1.99) -14.49 MRI Interventions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RxSight and MRI Interventions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MRI Interventions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RxSight.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of RxSight shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of RxSight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RxSight and MRI Interventions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight -88.72% -48.72% -33.79% MRI Interventions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RxSight beats MRI Interventions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About MRI Interventions

MRI Interventions, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. The company has a strategic agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the neurosurgical device service, supply, and development; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB to provide navigation and laser ablation platforms for use in spine and neurosurgery. MRI Interventions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

