Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $114.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Ashland alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASH

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.85. 156,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,551. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ashland by 1,837.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 625,020 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,908,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.