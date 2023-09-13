MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $196.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSA. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.81. 14,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average is $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $30,585.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $30,585.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $223,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,922 shares of company stock worth $345,660 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $40,975,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

