W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 3.5%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 243,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,415,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $603.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 1,591.08%. The company had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.