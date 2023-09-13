BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.83. 21,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,013,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

BankUnited Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BankUnited by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

