Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 51,826 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,826 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Heartland Express worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 19,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $296,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 19,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $296,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,965. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 14,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 171,366 shares of company stock worth $2,550,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 131,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,175. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.59. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 10.39%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

