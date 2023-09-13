Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $110,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 898 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.06. The stock had a trading volume of 974,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,580. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

