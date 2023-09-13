Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 2,334 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 60,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 69,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE remained flat at $24.57 on Wednesday. 502,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,683. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

