Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Position Increased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTU. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

BTU stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

