Garde Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.22. 996,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,150. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.