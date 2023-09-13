Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

