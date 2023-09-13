Garde Capital Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $164.17. 77,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

