Royce & Associates LP Has $1.46 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,185 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 941,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,383,775. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.