Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,315 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $42,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,727 shares of company stock worth $234,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -7.79%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

