Old North State Trust LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.31. 463,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.