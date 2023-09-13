Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,917 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVW traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 250,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,042. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

