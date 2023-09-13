Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 657,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

