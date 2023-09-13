Old North State Trust LLC Sells 17,378 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,165,338. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

