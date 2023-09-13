Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 49.3% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,547 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.