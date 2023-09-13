Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $4.08 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000. Hershey makes up about 1.2% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus dropped their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,470 shares of company stock worth $51,432,407. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.64. 333,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.45. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $206.69 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.