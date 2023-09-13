Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 138.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 183,761 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $2,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chewy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after acquiring an additional 66,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $573,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 239,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,330,667.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,694 shares of company stock worth $5,687,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.05.

CHWY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 2,467,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.09 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

