Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 83,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.