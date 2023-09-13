Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,165 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Grid by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 85,586 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 197.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 206.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after buying an additional 131,545 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.52) to GBX 1,050 ($13.14) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,395. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

