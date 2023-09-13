Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 71,629 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 71,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. 8,404,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,561,180. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

