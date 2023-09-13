Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,159 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 3,490,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,795,428. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.