Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.54. 161,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.