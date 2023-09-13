Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.54. 161,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.