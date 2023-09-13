30,350 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 195.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 275,431 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,917,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,646,301. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.