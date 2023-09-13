30,350 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 195.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 275,431 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,917,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,646,301. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.