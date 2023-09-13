Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Saia were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,512,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.25.

Saia Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,653. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $443.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

