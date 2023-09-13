Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,277 Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 36,204 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 98.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

NYSEARCA:IIGD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,064. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $24.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

