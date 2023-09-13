Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,966,000 after buying an additional 163,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,856,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,161,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 671,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 117,590 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

