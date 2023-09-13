Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. 454,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.