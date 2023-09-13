Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 53,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,517. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

