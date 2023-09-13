Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 247,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 90,209 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,834,000 after buying an additional 1,117,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.24. 8,913,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,093,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

