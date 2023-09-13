STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

STAA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 182,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,407. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 60,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,973,044 shares in the company, valued at $370,227,795.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 60,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,511,661.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,973,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,227,795.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 83,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,531. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

