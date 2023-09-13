FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

FCEL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 5,125,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,237,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $543.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.69. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

