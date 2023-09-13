SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Increased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. 248,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

