Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $50,785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,680,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $188,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Price Performance

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. 550,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,872. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

