Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRK traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 70,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.44 million. Research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BATRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

