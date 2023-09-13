Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $224,463,771. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.68. 2,240,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.