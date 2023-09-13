Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,810 shares of company stock worth $15,079,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,679,609. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.