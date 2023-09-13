Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645,590 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 242,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,439,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 29,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,643. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $24.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $675.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.