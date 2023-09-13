Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 79 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $930.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $944.47 and its 200-day moving average is $910.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.